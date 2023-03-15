Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission shares in focus on recovery hopes from Tuesday’s lows

Shares of Adani Group firms such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adarni Wilmar, Adani Transmission and others will be in focus in trade today a day after the weakness on counter for all Adani Group stocks. In the previous session, all Adani Group shares such as Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy among others ended in the red.

Adani Enterprises

Shares of flagship firm Adani Enterprises closed 7.25% lower at Rs 1737.75 on March 14 against the previous close of Rs 1873.60 on BSE. The stock saw bouts of weakness as it hit an intraday low of Rs 1675.4, losing 10.58% in the previous session. Adani Enterprises stock has lost 14.8% in the last four sessions. It is trading higher than the 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. It opened lower at Rs 1872 on BSE. The The stock is down 54.97 per cent this year. In a year, the Adani Enterprises stock has gained 0.1%.

Adani Ports

Stock of Adani Ports closed 3.93% lower at Rs 654.20 on BSE in the previous session. Stock of Adani Ports fell 6.19% intraday to Rs 638.8 on BSE. Market cap of the port operator fell to Rs 1.41 lakh crore. It stands higher than the 20 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 6.25% in the last two sessions.

Adani Wilmar

Adani Wilmar stock hit an intraday low of Rs 413.65, down 5% on BSE in the previous session. Later, the stock ended 4.96 per cent lower at Rs 413.80. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 53,780 crore. The FMCG stock lost 12.79% in the last 3 days.

Adani Transmission

Stock of Adani Transmission closed lower in the previous session after eight sessions of gains. The stock closed 5% lower at Rs 901.55 against the previous close of Rs 949 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1 lakh crore. The stock also touched an intraday high of Rs 978.8 , rising 3.14% on BSE.

Adani Total Gas

Stock of Adani Total Gas too closed 5% lower at Rs 947.80 on BSE. The energy stock has fallen after 8 days of consecutive gain. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

Adani Power

The stock of Adani Power fell after 9 days of consecutive gain. Adani Power ended 5% lower at Rs 204.75 against the previous close of Rs 215.50. Adani Power stock is trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 78,970 crore.

Adani Green Energy

The stock of Adani Green Energy ended 1.55% lower at Rs 706.10 against the previous close of Rs 717.20. The stock opened higher at Rs 725 but erased gains later. The stock has fallen after 9 days of gain. Market cap of the the energy firm fell to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

