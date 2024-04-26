Adani Enterprises shares in focus; check date for Q4 results, dividend

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd are in focus on Friday, as the company said it would declare its March quarter results on May 2. The board of Adani group’s flagship firm will also consider paying dividend for FY24, Adani Enterprises said on Wednesday.



"The meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2023-24," said the company in the exchange filing with the bourses.



Shares of Adani Enterprises settled at Rs 3,116.40 on Thursday, up 2.42 per cent. The company's total market capitalization stood at Rs 3.55 lakh crore. The Adani Enterprises stock had jumped 12 per cent in the March 2024 quarter.



The Adani Group firm will host a conference call post quarterly results. "We hereby inform you that the company will hold a post results conference call with investors on May 2, 2024 to discuss the financial performance of the company," the filing added further.



Adani Enterprises announced a dividend of Rs 1.20 per share in July 2023. It had announced three dividends of Re 1 each in July 2022, July 201 and March 2020. In July 2019, the Gautam Adani-led entity had declared a dividend of Rs 0.40 per shares.



In the March 2024 quarter, pledged shares of Adani Enterprises promoters fell 0.2 per cent. Pledging of shares is one of the options that the promoters of companies use to secure loans to meet working capital requirements, personal needs and fund other ventures or acquisitions.