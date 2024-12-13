Adani Green Energy shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd are in news today after the firm formed three subsidiaries for expansion of renewable energy projects. Adani Green Energy stock closed 6.15% higher at Rs 1218.75 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.93 lakh crore. Total 10.41 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 126.02 crore.

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 17% in a year. The Adani Group stock has fallen 23.75% in 2024.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 870.90 on November 27, 2024. It has a high beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in the last one year.

The Adani Group’s stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Green Energy which stands at 43. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated 3 (three) wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Adani Green Energy Sixty Five Limited (“AGE65L”), Adani Green Energy Sixty Six Limited (“AGE66L”) and Adani Green Energy Sixty Seven Limited (“AGE67L”) on December 12, 2024," said the Adani Group firm.