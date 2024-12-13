scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Green Energy shares in news today, here's why 

Feedback

Adani Green Energy shares in news today, here's why 

Adani Green Energy stock closed 6.15% higher at Rs 1218.75 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.93 lakh crore.

Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.  Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd are in news today after the firm formed three subsidiaries for expansion of renewable energy projects. Adani Green Energy stock closed 6.15% higher at Rs 1218.75 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of Adani Green Energy stood at Rs 1.93 lakh crore. Total 10.41 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 126.02 crore.

Related Articles

The Adani Green Energy stock is down 17% in a year. The Adani Group stock has fallen 23.75% in 2024.

The large cap stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 2173.65 on June 3, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 870.90 on November 27, 2024. It has a high beta of 1.7, indicating very high volatility in the last one year.

The Adani Group’s stock is trading neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Green Energy which stands at 43. Adani Green shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.

"Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has incorporated 3 (three) wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Adani Green Energy Sixty Five Limited (“AGE65L”), Adani Green Energy Sixty Six Limited (“AGE66L”) and Adani Green Energy Sixty Seven Limited (“AGE67L”) on December 12, 2024," said the Adani Group firm.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 13, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Green Energy Ltd
Adani Green Energy Ltd