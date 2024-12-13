Stocks in news: Zomato, HAL, Tata Motors, YES Bank, Adani Green, Ashok Leyland, NHPC & GR Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Thursday amid a slew of mixed cues. BSE Sensex declined 236.18 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 81,289.96. NSE's Nifty50 cracked 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent, to settle at 24,548.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 13, 2024:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Essen Speciality Films will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Exxaro Tiles will trade ex-split today. Shares of Ceenik Exports (India) will trade ex-dividend today.



Hindustan Aeronautics: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract worth Rs 13,500 crore with the PSU player for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKI aircraft along with associated equipment. These aircraft will be manufactured at the Nasik division of HAL.



Tata Motors: The country’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer announced a price increase of up to 2 per cent across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective January 2025. The price increase is aimed at offsetting the rise in input costs.



Zomato: The food delivery giant has received an order from the Joint Commissioner of CGST & Central Excise, Thane Commissionerate, Maharashtra, demanding GST of Rs 401.7 crore with interest as applicable, and a penalty of Rs 401.7 crore, for the period from October 29, 2019, to March 31, 2022.



YES Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Manish Jain as Executive Director of the private lender for a period of 3 years, effective December 11.



Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle company has secured an order worth Rs 345.58 crore for supplying 1,475 BSVI diesel fuel-type passenger bus chassis to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. Ashok Leyland Russia, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated.



GR Infraprojects: The infra company has received a letter of intent for a transmission project in Karnataka. The quoted price for the project is Rs 107.7 crore per annum.



Godrej Industries: The holding company of the Godrej Group has acquired a 26 per cent equity stake in Clean Max Kaze, a subsidiary of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions.



NHPC: The company board has approved the company's revised borrowing plan for raising debt up to Rs 6,900 crore for FY25, and approved the issuance of non-convertible AE-Series bonds up to Rs 2,600 crore in one or more tranches through private placement, as part of the borrowing plan for FY25.



Adani Green Energy: The Adani Group company's subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Nine, has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiary companies: Adani Green Energy Sixty Five, Adani Green Energy Sixty Six, and Adani Green Energy Sixty Seven.



CRISIL: The company board has approved an investment of Rs 33.25 crore in Online PSB Loans, to acquire a 4.08 per cent stake in it. The investment is subject to negotiating the definitive shareholders’ agreements.



Firstsource Solutions: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company has announced a partnership with WebID Group, a leading digital identification provider. The partnership will further strengthen their trust and safety offering by enhancing platform security, optimizing the online identity process, and reducing potential fraudulent or malicious actors.



Greenply Industries: The manufacturing operations at the MDF plant of the company’s wholly owned subsidiary Greenply Speciality Panels in Vadodara, Gujarat, have been closed effective December 11 due to the breakdown of machinery. Necessary steps are being taken to resolve the issue, and the facility is likely to resume production in the next few days.



JSW Energy: The JSW group firm has clarified that its thermal plant at Ratnagiri does not have any gas storage facility and is not involved in the recent incident of gas release as reported in the media. The company prioritizes the safety and well-being of employees, the community, and the environment.



NESCO: National Highways Logistics Management (the SPV of National NHAI) has declared the company as the highest bidder and has accepted the company’s proposal for developing, operating, and maintaining wayside amenities on the Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam Expressway in the Khammam–Devarapalle section on a lease basis.



NACL Industries: The Board has appointed Anish T Mathew as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 13, after R K S Prasad stepped down as Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective December 12.