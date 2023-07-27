Adani Ports, IEX, Tata Motors, IOC, Union Bank, Sun Pharma, ICRA, Gloster shares to turn ex-dividend on Friday

Adani Ports & SEZ, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX), Tata Motors Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Tata Motors DVR and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) will be among dozens of stocks that would turn ex-date for dividend on Friday. Others included DLF, Union Bank of India, Info Edge Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Batteries, Indigo Paints Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank, ICRA Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and TCI Express Ltd.

Adani Ports, which is Nifty constituent, will turn ex-dividend on Friday. The Adani group firm had announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY23. Friday would also be the record date for the purpose of determining name of the eligible shareholders for dividend. All eligible Adani Ports shareholders with their names in the list at the end of record date will be eligible to receive dividend. The actual payment will be made on September 7.

Another Nifty stock Sun Pharma, which announced a dividend of Rs 4 pe share, would turn ex-dividend today. It will pay the dividend on September 27. In the case of ICRA, the company had announced a final dividend of Rs 40 and a special dividend of Rs 90 per share. The actual dividend will be paid on August 25.

IEX shares will turn ex-date for dividend tomorrow. This company had announced a dividend of Re 1 per share. Tata Motors (Rs 2 per share) and Tata Motors DVR (Rs 2 per share) would turn ex-dividend on Friday. The actual dividend, in both the cases, would be paid on August 14.

Shares of oil marketing company IOC will also turn ex-dividend on Friday . This PSU firm announced a final dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY23. Shares of Gloster (Rs 20 per share), Godrej Agrovet (Rs 9.50 per share), Info Edge (Rs 9 per share dividend), Alembic Pharma (Rs 8 per share) , Zydus Lifesciences (Rs 6 per share), DLF (Rs 4 pre share), Union Bank of India (Rs 3 per share), Sobha (Rs 3 per share), Quick Heal Technologies (Rs 2.5 per share) and Indigo Paints (Re 1 per share) will turn ex-dividend today.

Galaxy Surfactants and Bajaj Electricals (Rs 4 per share each), Amara Raja (Rs 3.20 per share) and Aarti Industries (Rs 1.5 per share) will also turn ex-dividend today.

Also read: Hot stocks on July 27, 2023: RVNL, Bharti Airtel, Ion Exchange, Texmaco Rail and more

Also read: RVNL shares in focus as two-day offer for sale kicks off