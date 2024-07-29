Adani Total Gas Q1 FY25 results: Net profit up 14% YoY at Rs 172 crore; stock up

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Monday reported a 14.39 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its first quarter consolidated profit for the financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 171.84 crore compared to Rs 150.22 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose 9.22 per cent to Rs 1,248.08 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1,142.72 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at Rs 308 crore, a YoY uptick of 21 per cent.

Related Articles

The gas distributor's CNG sales volumes, which account for over 50 per cent of its total sales, jumped 20 per cent during the quarter with the addition of 24 new stations.

Sales volume in the company's piped natural gas (PNG) segment, its second-biggest, rose 11 per cent to 77 million standard cubic meter of gas per day.

Combined CNG and PNG volume came at 230 MMSCM, a YoY increase of 17 per cent.

"It has been a good start for FY25 as ATGL delivered a robust operational and financial performance by achieving a 21 per cent YoY EBITDA growth on the back of 17% volume growth," said Suresh P Manglani, ED & CEO of Adani Total.

"During the quarter, ATGL received approval from regulator for the transfer of Letter of Authorization for Jalandhar Geographical Area (GA) which provides high volume growth opportunity to the Company. We have also crossed a significant milestone of 1000+ EV charging points, reaching 1212 EV charging points across multiple locations," Manglani added.

Shares of Adani Total Gas were last seen trading 0.51 per cent higher at Rs 892.75. At this price, the stock has slipped 10.81 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Adani Total is a joint venture between France's energy major TotalEnergies and Adani Group.