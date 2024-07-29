scorecardresearch
Adani Wilmar shares rise 7% as firm reports profit in June 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar shares rise 7% as firm reports profit in June 2024 quarter

Adani Wilmar shares rose 7.43% to Rs 349.55 against the previous close of Rs 325.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 45,066 crore.

Adani Wilmar reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the June 2024 quarter against a loss of Rs 79 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

Shares of Adani Wilmar, the FMCG arm of the Adani Group, zoomed over 7% in the afternoon session on Monday post Q1 earnings. Adani Wilmar shares rose 7.43% to Rs 349.55 against the previous close of Rs 325.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 45,066 crore. 

The firm reported a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the June 2024 quarter against a loss of Rs 79 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

Revenue from operations climbed 10% to Rs 14,169 crore in Q1 agaisnt Rs 12,928 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

The company said it logged highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 619 crore, up by 375% YoY, in Q1’25 on the back of stability in edible oil prices. 

Earnings before interest and tax climbed 467% to Rs 584 crore in Q1 against Rs 103 crore in the June 2023 quarter. 

Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said, "The company’s revenue grew by 10% YoY to Rs 14,169 crore. The consumer shift to branded staples is benefiting us significantly. We have delivered another strong quarter, with double digit growth in both edible oils and Food & FMCG segments. The edible oils volume grew by 12% YoY to surpass 1 mn MT and the Food & FMCG volume grew by 42% YoY, exceeding INR 1,500 crores in Q1. The stability in edible oil prices augurs well for our business, allowing us to deliver strong profits over the past three quarters. In Q1’25, we achieved our highest-ever EBITDA of Rs 619 crore, a 375% increase YoY and PAT of Rs 313 crore."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 29, 2024, 3:03 PM IST
