Adani Wilmar, Adani Power shares extend gains, jump 5% to hit upper circuit levels

Shares of Adani Wilmar and Adani Power surged 5 per cent, each, in Wednesday's trade, extending their gains for the third straight session. Adani Wilmar hit its upper price band of Rs 578.35 today over its previous close of Rs 550.85.

A total of 2.41 lakh shares changed hands. The turnover on the counter stood at Rs 13.95 crore on BSE. The company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 75,166.91 crore.

On BSE, there were 1,75,300 buy orders. On NSE, 9.89 lakh shares changed hands with a turnover of Rs 57.13 crore.

At today's high price of Rs 578.35, Adani Wilmar has lost 34.15 per cent compared to its 52-week high of Rs 878.35, hit in April this year.

The stock has crawled 1.27 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has gained 118.08 per cent.

In case of Adani Power, the stock touched its upper circuit of Rs 303.55 over its previous close of Rs 289.10.

A total of 3.23 lakh shares changed hands today with a turnover of Rs 9.64 crore. The company's m-cap stood at Rs 1,17,077.38 crore.

There were 1,07,374 buy orders on BSE today. On NSE, 15.25 lakh shares changed hands with a turnover of Rs 45.62 crore.

Considering today's high price of Rs 303.55, Adani Power has declined 29.86 per cent compared to its 52-week high of Rs 432.80, touched in August 2022.

The stock has climbed 9.39 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has ascended by 199.65 per cent.

Five out of seven listed Adani Group stocks traded higher today. Shares of Adani Total Gas, Adani Green and Adani Transmission jumped as much as 3.85 per cent today. On the flip side, Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises slipped in late-morning deals.

Further, Adani Group stocks rose sharply this year compared to a 2.76 per cent climb (so far) in the 30-share BSE index.

Adani Enterprises are ending the year with 119.22 per cent gains (so far in 2022). Adani Total Gas (up 99.24 per cent), Adani Green (up 43.26 per cent), Adani Transmission (up 47.55 per cent) and Adani Ports (up 10.18 per cent) are closing the year on a high note.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks traded lower, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks.