Adani Wilmar shares in news today post Q2 business updates 

Shares of Adani Wilmar are in news today after the firm announced its business updates for the September quarter. Total sales volume in the last quarter rose 10% on an annual basis. Adani Wilmar shares ended 1.09% lower at Rs 336.30 on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,708 crore. The FMCG stock has fallen 4.62% in the last one year and lost 8.37% in six months.

In terms of price action, Adani Wilmar shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 0.65 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.21 crore on BSE. Adani Wilmar stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating average volatility during the period.

"The company logged double-digit revenue growth of 16% YoY, led by strong execution in both edible oils and food business. We are seeing growth in the food business across various categories and regions throughout the country. Our broader portfolio of oils and food products, combined with increased throughput, is now providing us with a scale advantage in distribution," said the FMCG firm in a stock exchange filing.

In Q2, revenue from alternate channels climbed at a double digit rate YoY, with revenue over the past twelve months exceeding Rs 3,000 crore. The e-commerce channel has seen even more rapid growth, with its revenue increasing by around four times in the last four years, said the company.

The edible oil business maintained its strong momentum with double-digit YoY volume growth driven by strong performance in Soyabean, Sunflower and Mustard oils, added Adani Wilmar.

"The Food & FMCG segment recorded a YoY revenue growth of 36%, fueled by increased outlet penetration, and repeat purchases of our food products. Excluding the G2G business (sales to government-appointed export agencies), revenue growth was 26% YoY," the company said.

Adani Wilmar is a joint venture between Adani Group of India and Wilmar Group of Singapore.