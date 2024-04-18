scorecardresearch
Angel One shares climb 8% on Q4 earnings, check details

Angel One Q4 earnings: Angel One stock rose 8% to Rs 3099 against the previous close of Rs 2851.65. It was the top gainer on BSE.

Angel One Q4 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 340 crore in Q4 against Rs 267 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Angel One Q4 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 340 crore in Q4 against Rs 267 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

Shares of Angel One zoomed over 8% in early deals today after the retail brokerage said it clocked a 27.3 percent on-year rise in net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 340 crore in Q4 against Rs 267 crore in the March 2023 quarter.  Angel One stock rose 8% to Rs 3099 against the previous close of Rs 2851.65. It was the top gainer on BSE.  

Revenue from operations rose 64.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,357.3 crore during the quarter against Rs 831 crore in the Q4 of FY23 quarter. Operating profit climbed 28.3% to Rs 475.5 crore in the last quarter against Rs 370.5 crore in Q4FY23.

However, total expenses climbed around 92%, with net profit margin slipping to 25% from 32.3% a year earlier. Profit before tax rose to Rs 458 crore in Q4 against Rs 361.6 crore in Q4 of FY23. Earnings per share of the firm climbed to Rs 40.48 in the last quarter against Rs 32.01 crore in the Q4 of FY23.

EBITDA climbed 37.2% to Rs 529.7 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 386 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margins slipped to 39% in the March 2024 quarter compared to 46.7% in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Angel One Limited is a full-service retail brokerage company. It is engaged in the business of stock, currency, and commodity broking, providing margin trading facilities, depository services and distribution of mutual funds to its clients. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 18, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
