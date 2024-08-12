scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
APL Apollo Tubes shares in news today on Q1 earnings

Feedback

APL Apollo Tubes shares in news today on Q1 earnings

APL Apollo Tubes shares ended flat at Rs 1426.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1432.85 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
APL Apollo Tubes stock has fallen 6.23% in 2024 and lost 7.83% in a year. APL Apollo Tubes stock has fallen 6.23% in 2024 and lost 7.83% in a year.

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes are in news today after the firm announced its earnings on August 10. APL Apollo Tubes profit came at Rs 193.2 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 193.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit rose 13% compared to the preceding quarter.

Revenue rose 9.4% on a year on year basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 301.6 crore, falling 2% year-over-year but rising 8% compared to the March quarter. 

APL Apollo Tubes shares ended flat at Rs 1426.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1432.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 39,589 crore. Total 6,409 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 92.14 crore on BSE today.

APL Apollo Tubes stock has fallen 6.23% in 2024 and lost 7.83% in a year. APL Apollo Tubes is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 12, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement