APL Apollo Tubes shares in news today on Q1 earnings

Shares of APL Apollo Tubes are in news today after the firm announced its earnings on August 10. APL Apollo Tubes profit came at Rs 193.2 crore in Q1 compared with Rs 193.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit rose 13% compared to the preceding quarter.

Revenue rose 9.4% on a year on year basis. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 301.6 crore, falling 2% year-over-year but rising 8% compared to the March quarter.

APL Apollo Tubes shares ended flat at Rs 1426.80 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1432.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 39,589 crore. Total 6,409 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 92.14 crore on BSE today.

APL Apollo Tubes stock has fallen 6.23% in 2024 and lost 7.83% in a year. APL Apollo Tubes is engaged in the business of production of ERW steel tubes.