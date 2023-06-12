Rs 7 to Rs 326: This NBFC stock turned into a multibagger in three years

Shares of Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd Ltd have rallied over 4353% in the last three years. The multibagger stock, which closed at Rs 7.32 on June 12, 2020 closed at Rs 326 on the BSE today (June 12, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of multibagger Authum Investment three years ago would have turned into Rs 44.53 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 85.68 per cent during the period. In the current session, the NBFC stock rose 2.52% to Rs 329 (a fresh 52 week high) on BSE. Authum Investment stock opened lower at Rs 318.50 today against the previous close of Rs 320.90 on BSE. Later, the stock ended 1.59% lower at Rs 326 today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Authum Investment stock stands at 74.7, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Authum Investment shares have a beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility in a year. Authum Investment shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock of the NBFC firm has risen 49% in a month. Total 0.69 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.05 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5536 crore on BSE.

Two promoters held 71.47 per cent stake in the firm and 6790 public shareholders owned 28.53 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 6620 resident individuals held 27.85 lakh shares or 1.64% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only six resident individuals with 4.94% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

Financial Performance

In the March 2023 quarter, the firm reported a loss of Rs 134.28 crore against Rs 103.77 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Sales slipped to Rs 118.14 crore (minus) in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 147.10 crore in the March 2022 quarter.

Operating profit slipped to Rs 138.74 crore (minus) for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 122.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In the last fiscal, sales fell 59% to Rs 374.22 crore against sales of Rs 907.38 crore in the previous fiscal. Net profit slipped 64.08% to Rs 240.20 crore in FY23 against Rs 668.74 crore in the previous fiscal. Operating profit declined 65.48% to Rs 285.16 crore for the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 826.08 crore in the previous fiscal.

About the Company

Authum Investment & Infrastructure is engaged in the business of providing loans and making investments in shares and securities.

Also read: Easy Trip Planners shares jump 9%; here's why the stock is flying high

Also read: Reliance Power shares jump 13% today amid heavy volumes; here's why