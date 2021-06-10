Bajaj Finance share zooms over 7%, hits record high

Bajaj Finance share hit a record high amid a rally in Sensex and Nifty today. The large cap stock touched all-time high of Rs 6,115 rising 7.78% against previous close of Rs 5,674.15 on BSE. Bajaj Finance share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has gained 148.88% in one year and risen 14.57% since the beginning of this year.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.66 lakh crore. Total 7.01 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 114.21 crore. The share ended 7.29% or Rs 413.45 higher at Rs 6,087 on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 364 points higher at 52,305 and Nifty rose 105 points to 15,740.

In Q4 of previous fiscal, Bajaj Finance reported a 42 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,347 crore against net profit of Rs 948 crore in the January-March period of the preceding fiscal year 2019-20.

The consolidated figures of BFL include results of wholly owned subsidiaries Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL) and Bajaj Financial Securities Ltd (BFinsec).

The new loans booked during Q4 FY21 fell to 54.7 lakh (5.47 million) as against 60.3 lakh (6.03 million) in the same quarter a year ago, Bajaj Finance said.

Net interest income in Q4 also dipped 1 per cent to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total income fell by 5 per cent to Rs 6,855 crore in Q4 from Rs 7,231 crore earlier.

For the full year 2020-21, net profit dropped 16 per cent to Rs 4,420 crore as against Rs 5,264 crore in 2019-20.

Total income during the year, however, rose 1 per cent to Rs 26,683 crore as against Rs 26,385 crore. New loans booked in FY21 fell 38 per cent to 168.8 lakh (16.88 million) as against 274.4 lakh (27.44 million) a year ago.