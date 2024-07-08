scorecardresearch
Bank of Baroda shares in news as lender approves raising Rs 7,500 crore via debt

Bank of Baroda shares in news as lender approves raising Rs 7,500 crore via debt

Shares of Bank of Baroda ended at Rs 273.70 on BSE on Friday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.39 lakh crore. 

Shares of Bank of Baroda are in news today after the board of the lender approved the raising of additional capital of up to Rs 7,500 crore through debt capital instruments.  The capital can be raised in suitable tranches up to March 31, 2025 and beyond if required, the bank said, adding that the fund raise will be carried out when the market is conducive.

Meanwhile, the bank's global business rose 8.52% year-on-year to Rs 23.77 lakh crore. The growth was led by a strong uptick in global deposits, which climbed 8.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13.05 lakh crore.

In terms of advances, Bank of Baroda's global portfolio climbed 8.14% YoY to Rs 10.72 lakh crore. The bank logged a 5.25% rise in domestic deposits over the year-ago period, reaching Rs 11.05 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 08, 2024, 9:09 AM IST
