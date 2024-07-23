scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Budget 2024: Can Fin Homes, Indian Shelter, Repco Home rise up to 4% after FM's fresh push for housing sector

Feedback

Budget 2024: Can Fin Homes, Indian Shelter, Repco Home rise up to 4% after FM's fresh push for housing sector

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families will be addressed with investment of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
In her budget 2024 speech, Sitharaman announces a substantial Rs 2.2 lakh crore initiative aimed at making urban housing more affordable. In her budget 2024 speech, Sitharaman announces a substantial Rs 2.2 lakh crore initiative aimed at making urban housing more affordable.

Shares of housing finance companies hogged limelight during the trading session on Tuesday after Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 2.2 lakh crore boost for urban housing, along with Rs 10 lakh crore interest subsidy scheme for urban housing for the poor in her budget speech.
 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that housing needs of 1 crore urban poor and middle-class families will be addressed with investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in her Budget speech. The government also plans to expand the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by making provision for 3 crore more houses under the scheme, said the FM.
 

Related Articles

Sitharaman announces a substantial Rs 2.2 lakh crore initiative aimed at making urban housing more affordable. This funding is intended to support various measures and projects designed to ease housing costs in urban areas.
 

Repco Home Finance surged more than 4 per cent to Rs 560 with a total valuation close to Rs 3,500 crore. Home First Finance Company India also advanced nearly 4 per cent to Rs 1,140 on Monday, commanding a total market capitalization of more than 10,000 crore.
 

GIC Housing Finance gained more than 3 per cent to Rs 262.70 over its previous close at Rs 256.40. Can Fin Homes and India Shelter Finance Corporation rose nearly 2 per cent each to Rs 864.95 and Rs 754.55, respectively, during the trading session.
 

Other housing finance companies including Aadhar Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Aptus Value Housing Finance India and LIC Housing Finance were trading flat, marginally changed as of the time of writing this report.
 

Shares of other smallcap housing ledners including Star Housing Finance Ltd rose more than 5 per cent to Rs 50 on Monday, while microcaps like Manraj Housing Finance, SRG Housing Finnace and Reliance Home Finance was locked in the upper circuit limit.
 

The Finance Minister's allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore to help 1 crore poor middle-class family buy houses will boost the demand for residential properties, said Divyam Mour, Research Analyst at Samco Securities.
 

"This funding, along with interest subsidies, will greatly benefit real estate developers and housing finance companies focused on the lower and middle classes, such as Aadhar Housing Finance, Aptus Value Housing Finance, and Aavas Financiers," he said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement