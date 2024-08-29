scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Buy Cipla stock; stay cautious on LTIMindTree, Bharat Dynamics shares, says YES Securities

Feedback

Buy Cipla stock; stay cautious on LTIMindTree, Bharat Dynamics shares, says YES Securities

An analyst from YES Securities said that LTIMindTree exhibits a sturdy technical framework with a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart.

Cipla has given an ascending triangle breakout accompanied by considerable trading volumes indicating a sustained momentum in the ongoing trend, said the analyst. Cipla has given an ascending triangle breakout accompanied by considerable trading volumes indicating a sustained momentum in the ongoing trend, said the analyst.

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly higher on Wednesday on the back of positive global cues and FIIs buying. BSE Sensex gained merely 73.80 points or 0.09 per cent, to end the session at 81,785.56. NSE's Nifty50 jumped 34.60 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 25,052.35 for the day.

Related Articles

Some buzzing stocks including LTI MindTree Ltd, Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) and Cipla Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

LTIMindTree | Caution | Resistance: Rs 6,400-6,440 | Support: Rs 5,640

LTIMindTree exhibits a sturdy technical framework with a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows on the weekly chart. Both the daily and weekly MACD indicators are reinforcing the existing strength, while the momentum indicator, RSI, is in a positive position. The scrip's structure is notably impressive, trading above all crucial moving averages. Given the present momentum, there is potential for the stock to further advance towards the Rs 6,400-6,440 levels, where it encounters its next resistance. On the downside, Rs 5,640 is anticipated to serve as a formidable demand zone.

Cipla | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,740 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,560

Cipla has given an ascending triangle breakout accompanied by considerable trading volumes indicating a sustained momentum in the ongoing trend. The momentum indicator RSI further reinforces the bullish sentiment by consistently staying above the critical level of 65. Regarding support and potential gains, the stock has established a robust foundation at the lower end, approximately Rs 1,560. This level is expected to serve as a support, acting as a safeguard against any potential downward movement.

Bharat Dynamics | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,360-1,370 | Support: Rs 1,300

Bharat Dynamics has been consolidating sideways for the past fourteen days, showing no clear directional bias. On the daily chart, it has encountered significant resistance in the Rs 1,360-1,370 range. The repeated formation of doji candlestick patterns indicates market indecision. Conversely, a key support base has formed around the Rs 1,300 level, near its 100-day SMA. Therefore, a decisive breakout in either direction is eagerly anticipated to establish a clear trend.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
Bharat Dynamics Ltd