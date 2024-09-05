Buy Mazagon Dock, GRSE shares; avoid Cochin Shipyard stock, says YES Securities

Indian benchmark ended lower on Wednesday amid the muted global cues and possible delays in the rate cuts by the US Fed. However, defensive counters like FMCG and pharma performed decently. BSE Sensex dropped 202.80 points or 0.25 per cent, to end the session at 82,352.64. NSE's Nifty50 dropped merely 81.15 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at 25,198.70 for the day.

Some buzzing defence stocks including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst, YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | Buy | Resistance: Rs 5,330 | Support: Rs 4,300

Mazagon Dock has recently demonstrated a descending trendline breakout after consolidation and is currently trading comfortably above 100 and 20 SMA on the daily chart. Daily RSI has given a bullish crossover on the daily chart reinforcing the given breakout. The overall trend appears to be upward and minor upcoming fluctuations are likely to provide a favorable environment for buyers. Hence, we recommend Buying Mazdock on dip around Rs 4,700-4,730, keeping a stop loss of Rs 4,300 for a potential target of Rs 5,330.

Cochin Shipyard | Avoid | Resistance: Rs 2,110 | Support: Rs 1,800

We view Wednesday's rebound in Cochin Shipyard as a temporary relief rally rather than a sign of a sustained recovery. The stock continues to exhibit a strong bearish trend, currently trading below its 20,50 and 100 SMAs. This downtrend is further confirmed by momentum indicators and oscillators which highlight the prevailing negative sentiment. Considering these factors, we recommend avoiding this stock for the next few weeks.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,375 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,730

GRSE has experienced a significant decline from its peak of Rs 1,878, pulling back to the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of its recent rally. This correction has brought the stock into a strong multi-layer support zone, beginning with the consolidation above the 100-day SMA on the daily chart. These support levels indicate a robust base, offering a potential accumulation opportunity for short- to medium-term investors. Additionally, the MACD oscillator signals a possible reversal, hinting at an upcoming upward move for the stock. Anticipating the continuation of the recent momentum, we recommend traders consider buying in the range of Rs 1,930-1960, setting a stop loss at Rs 1,730 and targeting Rs 2,375.