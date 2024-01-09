Capacite Infraprojects shares hit 52-week high as firm launches Rs 200-crore QIP

Shares of Capacite Infraprojects Ltd hit their 52-week high today after the civil construction firm launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise up to Rs 200 crore. Shares of the building construction company rose 5.62% intraday to a high of Rs 290.95 against the previous close of Rs 275.45. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 280.95 on BSE. The stock has gained 75.74 percent in a year and risen 9.48 percent in 2024. It rallied 72% in 2023.

Total 0.58 lakh Capacite Infraprojects shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.61 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2079.44 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 58.1, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Shares of

Capacite Infraprojects are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Capacite Infraprojects shares have a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period.

The company has fixed floor price of the QIP at Rs 264.89 per share, a 4 percent discount to the previous close. The issue price of the QIP will be determined by the company in consultation with the lead managers.

Capacite Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the business of engineering, procurement and construction. The company offers project designing, construction and management services to real-estate and government bodies. It offers end-to-end construction services for residential complexes, corporate office building and commercial buildings. The company's portfolio includes high-rise and super high-rise, retail and commercial, gated communities, healthcare and factory, data centers, and car parks.

