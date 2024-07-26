Cipla Q1 FY25 results: Profit up 17% YoY at Rs 1,178 crore; stock hits record high

Cipla Ltd on Friday reported a 17.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its first quarter net profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). Profit came at Rs 1,178 crore in the June 2024 quarter as against Rs 1,003 crore in the year-ago period.

The pharma company's income from operations climbed 7 per cent to Rs 6,694 crore compared to Rs 6,258 crore in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter under review, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was at Rs 1,716 crore, up 13.8 per cent from Rs 1,508 crore in Q1 FY24.

The drugmaker said its R&D investments stood at Rs 353 crore or 5.3 per cent of sales, higher by 1 per cent YoY driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

"In Q1 FY25, we recorded revenue growth of 7 per cent over last year with EBITDA margin of 25.6 per cent driven by mix and other operational efficiencies. Our One-India business continued on its growth trajectory during the quarter, led by Branded Prescription which grew at 10 per cent. Our concentrated focus and execution in differentiated portfolio have further strengthened the US business which yet again posted all-time high quarterly revenue at $250 million," said Umang Vohra MD and Global CEO at Cipla.

"In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 19% YoY in local currency terms, led by Private Market. Going ahead, focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," he also mentioned.

Sales in North America grew 13 per cent YoY, primarily driven by Cipla's respiratory drug Albuterol and Lanreotide.

On the stock-specific front, Cipla shares rose sharply to scale their all-time high levels after the earnings announcement. The scrip surged 6.61 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,599. It was last seen trading 5.86 per cent higher at Rs 1,587.80. At this price, the counter has moved 26.92 per cent up in 2024 so far.