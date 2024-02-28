scorecardresearch
Feedback

Easy Trip Planners shares rise over 3% on partnership with Zaggle

Easy Trip Planners stock rose 3.55% to Rs 50.65 against the previous close of Rs 48.91 on BSE. Market cap of Easy Trip Planners stood at Rs 8,725 crore.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners Ltd gained over 3% today after the firm announced a strategic partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited. Under the partnership, EaseMyTrip’s corporate clients will get seamless access to Zaggle’s EMS platform that provides end-to-end travel and expense management solutions. This includes booking flights, hotels, travel arrangements and managing the expense process incurred during the travel.

Easy Trip Planners stock rose 3.55% to Rs 50.65 against the previous close of Rs 48.91 on BSE. Market cap of Easy Trip Planners stood at Rs 8,725 crore. Total 22.81 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 11.37 crore.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is a SaaS FinTech player that provides spend management products and solutions to corporates to deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, “We're excited about our strategic partnership with Zaggle, a leading SaaS FinTech player. By integrating travel booking with expense reporting, we offer a streamlined workflow, policy compliance, and real-time visibility into travel expenditure to our corporate clients. In the rapidly evolving travel industry, this partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unmatched value.’

Easy Trip Planners posted a 9.56 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 against a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.69 crore in the same period last fiscal. Easy Trip Planners operates under the brand EaseMyTrip.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 28, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
