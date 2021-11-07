Eight of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.18 lakh cr in m-cap; TCS, SBI top gainers

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top-10 most valued companies touched Rs 1,18,930.01 crore last week.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) led the gains. The BSE benchmark had gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent last week.

A special muhurat trading session, that lasted one hour, was also held on the occasion of Diwali on November 4 to mark the begging of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

Markets were shut on Friday, November 5 on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and ICICI Bank were the only sluggards from the top-10 list.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 40,782.04 crore to reach Rs 12,98,015.62 crore.

SBI added Rs 25,033.54 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,73,406.02 crore.

The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 17,158.49 crore to Rs 7,18,890.08 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 10,153.08 crore to Rs 5,24,370.77 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,54,304.34 crore.

The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 6,453.41 crore to Rs 8,82,981.83 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went higher by Rs 4,868.48 crore to Rs 4,07,881.48 crore.

In contrast, the market capitalisation of RIL declined Rs 24,612.17 crore to Rs 15,85,074.58 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation dipped Rs 13,680.32 crore to Rs 5,42,827.39 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)