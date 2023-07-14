Multibagger IT stock turns ex-dividend today; market cap crosses Rs 2,400 crore

Shares of multibagger Expleo Solutions Ltd turned ex-dividend today. The IT firm had declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share during the Q4 and annual earnings announcement. On the record date of dividend today, the Expleo Solutions stock zoomed 3.71% to a high of Rs 1580.10 on BSE in early trade. Expleo Solutions stock opened at Rs 1533.50 today against the previous close of Rs 1523.55 on BSE.

The stock of the firm, a part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider, has rallied over 450% in the last three years. Expleo Solutions stock, which closed at Rs 288.85 on July 13, 2020 rose to a high of Rs 1580 on the BSE today (July 14, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Expleo Solutions three years ago would have turned into Rs 5.46 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 82.59 per cent during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Expleo Solutions stock stands at 45.8, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Expleo Solutions shares have a beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility in a year.

The stock of the IT services firm has risen 33% in one year and gained 31.07% since the beginning of this year. The share has lost 2% in a month. Total 2618 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 40.36 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2423 crore on BSE.

One promoter held 56.17 per cent stake in the firm and 20,670 public shareholders owned 43.83 per cent for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 19438 public shareholders held 24.48 lakh shares or 23.88% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 10 shareholders with 4.05% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023. 496 NRIs held 1.89% stake or 1.93 lakh shares in Q4 of the last fiscal.

Financial Performance

The IT firm reported a 42.6% rise in profit at Rs 29 crore in the March 2023 quarter, against Rs 20.3 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Sales rose 18.2% to Rs 231.1 crore in Q4 of last fiscal against Rs 195.5 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Total income climbed 16.7% to Rs 234.9 crore in Q4FY23 compared to Rs 201.4 crore in Q4FY22. Basic EPS stood at Rs 18.73 in Q4 compared to Rs 14.01 for Q4FY22, reflecting a growth of 33.7%. The company’s board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5/-per equity share of Rs. 10/ - each (50%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 to the shareholders. The firm announced its earnings on May 26, 2023.

About the Company

Expleo Solutions Limited is part of the Expleo Group, a global engineering, technology and consulting service provider that partners with leading organisations to guide them through their business transformation, helping them to achieve operational excellence and future-proof their businesses.

