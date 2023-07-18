From Rs 5.35 to Rs 91.5: This multibagger stock rises 1,600% in 4 years

Shares of Nandani Creation have delivered multibagger returns to the investors in the last four years. The stock has been on a roll at Dalal Street for quite a while. It has rallied more than 1,600 per cent in the last four years, while the counter has delivered a return of more than 1,100 per cent in the last three years.



Incorporated in 2004, Nandani Creation is engaged in manufacturing and selling women wear apparels. Their product range includes kurtis, duppattas, patiala salwars, sarees, lehengas, palazzo, bottom wear, jackets, and salwar kameez. They are known by their brand name 'JaipurKurti'.



The company has its own design studio and production house with a team of expert people in the department of its designing, printing, screen printing, dying, stitching and tie-dye. Company sells their products online.



Jaipur-based Nandani Creation has recently roped in Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador. The Bollywood star will promote its brands 'Jaipur Kurti' and 'Desi Fusion By Jaipur Kurti' through in-store visual branding on electronic and print media, along with digital advertisements.



Shares of Nandini Creations surged more than 2 per cent to Rs 91.5 on Tuesday. with a total market capitalization of more than Rs 103 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 89.7 on Monday.



Expanding its D2C focus for sales, Nandani Creation recently entered in the NCR region with its first exclusive franchise model store in Gurugram, Haryana, which is spread over 969 square feet and will offer the latest collection for women wear brands.



Besides the new store, the company currently operates 5 company owned, company operated (COCO) retail stores, of which four are located in Jaipur and one in Shri Ganganagar. The company also has one franchise owned, franchise operated (FOFO) retail store in Jalandhar and also retails through all the major ecommerce platforms.



Nandani Creation was listed at SME platform of the National Stock Exchange in 2016 when the company raised 4.04 crore from its initial stake sale at a price of Rs 28 apiece. The stock is currently 226 per cent higher from its issue price.



The stock has surged more than 1,600 per cent in the last four years from its issue price at Rs 5.35, while the stock has gained about 1,100 per cent in three years from its price around Rs 8. Even in the last three months, the stock has surged about 20 per cent.

