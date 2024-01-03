scorecardresearch
Gensol bags Rs 138 crore order from Sarda Energy & Metal; stock trades flat

Gensol Engineering had announced that it has been awarded a contract for a 33 MW AC solar power project by Sarda Energy & Minerals.

Gensol announced to host is extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to take approval of the shareholders for the fundraising plans.
  • Gensol Engineering shares traded flat during Wednesday's session.
  • The company has bagged a Rs 138 crore order from Sarda Energy.
  • The company will host an EGM on January 25 for fundraising approval.

Gensol Engineering Ltd has bagged an order from Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SEML) amounting to Rs 138.72 crore in the normal course of business. The company was informed about the same through an exchange filing on Wednesday. However, the stock traded flat during the weak trading session. Gensol Engineering had announced that it has been awarded a contract for a 33 MW AC solar power project by Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML), a steel producer and India’s top exporter of ferro alloys, said the company in the exchange filing on Wednesday. The initiative will unfold for its captive use at SEML’s Kharora plant in Chhattisgarh. The scope of the contract covers a comprehensive set of responsibilities including design, engineering, procurement, and construction, along with the commissioning of the solar power facility. The contract, valued at Rs 138.72 crore, is scheduled for completion within a 6-month timeline, it added.

Shares of Gensol Engineering were trading flat at Rs 848 on Wednesday, with a total market captialization of close to Rs 3,200 crore. The scrip, which settled at Rs 848.10 on Tuesday, gyrated in a tight range of Rs 830-865 during the weak trading session at the bourses.

In a separate exchange filing, the company announced to host is extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday, January 25, 2024 to take approval of the shareholders for the fundraising plans. The company board of Gensol Engineering had approved to raise up to Rs 300 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) route, public issue, preferential allotment, and private placement. Gensol Engineering offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the development of solar power plants. Gensol has successfully installed solar power plants with combined operations, and has also established a cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in Pune, India.

Also read: Paytm, SBI, Axis, ICICI, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Bernstein sees up to 47% upside. Here's why

Also read: Stock recommendations by brokerages for January 3, 2023: Zomato, BHEL, Bank of Baroda and SBI

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 03, 2024, 2:07 PM IST
