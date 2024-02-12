scorecardresearch
HAL Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 1,261 crore; board declares interim dividend

HAL Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 1,261 crore; board declares interim dividend

HAL Q3 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 1261.5 crore in Q3 against Rs 1155.19 crore in the year ago period.

HAL Q3 results: Net profit rises to Rs 1261 crore; board declares interim dividend
SUMMARY
  • The board of directors has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24.
  • The firm posted a 7% rise in revenue at Rs 6061.3 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs 5665.54 crore a year ago.
  • Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.95 crore.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) slipped 4% after the firm reported 9% rise in Q3 net profit. HAL shares touched an intraday low of Rs 2851, falling 3.86% on BSE.

Net profit climbed to Rs 1261.5 crore in Q3 against Rs 1155.19 crore in the year ago period.The board of directors has declared its first interim dividend of Rs 22 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up for the financial year 2023-24. The firm posted a 7% rise in revenue at Rs 6061.3 crore in Q3FY24 as compared to Rs 5665.54 crore a year ago.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to Rs 18.86 in Q3 against Rs 17.27 in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. Total expenses fell to Rs 4,838 crore in Q3 against Rs 4,951.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

Total 2.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.95 crore.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.91 lakh crore on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 12, 2024, 2:41 PM IST
