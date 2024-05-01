scorecardresearch
Business Today
Havells Q4 earnings beat estimates, stock at record high; where is it headed?

Havells Q4 earnings beat estimates, stock at record high; where is it headed?

Havells shares ended 1.01% to Rs 1661.55 against the previous close of Rs 1645 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

Havells shares hit a record high of Rs 1,688 in the same session. The earnings were announced after market hours.

Shares of Havells are in focus after the electrical goods maker reported Q4 earnings that beat estimates.

Havells stock is expected to reach a price target of Rs 1785 in two months, according to HDFC Securities. One can fix a stop loss of Rs 1,460. On Tuesday, Havells stock ended 1.01% to Rs 1661.55 against the previous close of Rs 1645 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.04 lakh crore. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,688 in the same session. The earnings were announced after market hours.

Havells India clocked a 24% rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 446.7 crore against Rs 358 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 12% to Rs 5,434 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4,850 crore in the corresponding quarter of he previous fiscal.

The Board of Directors decided to recommend a final dividend at Rs 6 per equity share.

EBITDA rose 20% to Rs 637 crore in Q4 against Rs 531 crore in Q4 of FY23.

Nuvama has assigned a hold rating with a target price of Rs 1605 post Q4 earnings.

“Havells beat our/consensus Q4FY24 earnings estimates led by higher-than-anticipated EBIT margins resulting in an outperformance in PAT. It is poised for growth with capacity addition in C&W, margin accretion at Lloyd while its balanced B2B and B2C focus makes this quarter an inflection point for Havells. We are upgrading FY26 EPS estimates; retain ‘HOLD’ with TP of Rs 1,605 (earlier Rs 1,376),” said Nuvama.

Praveen Sahay, Research Analyst - Institutional Equities at Prabhudas Lilladher said results of Havells came above estimates and Lloyd saw a breakeven. He has an accumulate rating on the stock. The stock currently trades at 61x/46x FY25E/FY26 estimates earnings.

Lloyd revenues grew by 5.4% YoY to Rs13.4 billion. Lloyd 2Y growth at 18.2% CAGR which is a positive start for summer products as per management. EBIT stood at Rs 372 million, post positive EBIT after 10 quarters.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 01, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
