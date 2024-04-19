HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 44%, board recommends dividend

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 43.8% rise in net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 541 cr in the last quarter against Rs 376.2 cr in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 28.5% to Rs 695.4 cr in Q4 of the last fiscal compared to Rs 541 cr (YoY).

The board of the AMC recommended a dividend of Rs 70 per share.

Total income of HDFC AMC rose 33% to Rs 851 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 638 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

On an annual basis, net profit rose 36.48% to Rs 1942.69 crore in FY24 against Rs 1423.37 crore profit in the FY23. Revenue climbed 19.27% to Rs 2584.37 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2166.81 crore in FY23. Return on equity in FY24 rose to 29.5% from 24.5% in the pre

HDFC AMC shares closed 1.73% lower at Rs 3707.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 79,141 crore.