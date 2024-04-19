scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 44%, board recommends dividend

Feedback

HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 44%, board recommends dividend

HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Profit rose to Rs 541 cr in the last quarter against Rs 376.2 cr in  the March 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 28.5% to Rs 695.4 cr in Q4 of the last fiscal compared to Rs 541 cr (YoY).

HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Profit rises 44%, revenue at Rs 695 crore HDFC AMC Q4 earnings: Profit rises 44%, revenue at Rs 695 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 43.8% rise in net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 541 cr in the last quarter against Rs 376.2 cr in the March 2023 quarter. Revenue climbed 28.5% to Rs 695.4 cr in Q4 of the last fiscal compared to Rs 541 cr (YoY).

Related Articles

The board of the AMC recommended a dividend of Rs 70 per share.

Total income of HDFC AMC rose 33% to Rs 851 crore in the fourth quarter against Rs 638 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

On an annual basis, net profit rose 36.48% to Rs 1942.69 crore in FY24 against Rs 1423.37 crore profit in the FY23. Revenue climbed 19.27% to Rs 2584.37 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 2166.81 crore in FY23. Return on equity in FY24 rose to 29.5% from 24.5% in the pre

HDFC AMC shares closed 1.73% lower at Rs 3707.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 79,141 crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 19, 2024, 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd