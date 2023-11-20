Honasa Consumer shares climb 11% ahead of Q2 results; key details

Shares of recently-listed Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth) climbed nearly 11 per cent in Monday's trade ahead of the company's September quarter results that are scheduled for Wednesday, November 22. The results would be followed by a Conference Call at 5 pm IST.

In a filing to BSE on Friday, Honasa Consumer said a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 along with limited review reports to be issued by the statutory auditor of the company.

In an otherwise weak session for the broader market, shares of beauty and personal care products maker Honasa Consumer climbed 10.68 per cent to hit a fresh high of Rs 368. The scrip is now up 13.58 per cent over its issue price of Rs 324. The stock debuted on stock exchanges on November 7.

Mamaearth said: "Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”), we wish to inform you that a Conference Call in respect of the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, is scheduled on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 05:00 pm (IST), detail of such conference call is enclosed herewith."

Honasa Consumer said the trading window for dealing in the securities of the company that was closed for all designated persons from November 7, 2023, would continue to remain closed till completion of 48 hours after the financial results are uploaded online on the portal of the Stock Exchanges.

Honasa Consumer, founded by Varun and Ghazal Alagh, offers baby care, body care, face care, colour cosmetics, hair care and fragrances. It also owns a professional salon chain 'BBlunt Salons' that supplements its product portfolio.

Also read: Aurobindo Pharma, Balrampur Chini among ex-dividend stocks in Top News on November 20: Last day to subscribe to Arrowhead Seperation Engineering IPO, Stock market, Bank Nifty outlook, Q2 Results

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 20, 2023: Nykaa, IRCTC, Birla Corp and SBI Life

Also read: Raymond: 6 reasons why the stock is up 6x in 4 years; share price target at Rs 1,860, says ICICI Securities