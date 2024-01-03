HUL shares in news as FMCG firm receives Rs 448 crore tax demand, penalties

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will be in focus on Wednesday morning after the FMCG giant in a filing to stock exchanges said it has received tax demand and notices, amounting to Rs 448 crore from authorities in five states. The orders were received by HUL December 30 and December 31, 2023.

HUL said there is no material impact on financial, no impact on operation or other activities of the FMCG firm due to the intimation of tax payable. "These orders are currently appealable and we will make an assessment to exercise our right to appeal," HUL said.

The soaps maker said it received tax demand under Section 73 of the CGST Act, 2017, on the grounds of excess GST credit availed amounting to Rs 8,90,89,184 and that a penalty amounting to Rs 89,08,918 has been imposed.

HUL received a tax demand under Section 73 of the CGST Act, 2017, on disallowance of GST credit and turnover adjustment on account of credit notes, amounting to Rs 8,65,01,591 and also penalty under Section 73 and Section 125 of the CGST Act amounting to Rs 87,50,159 has been imposed.

Also, said HUL, a demand of tax under Section 73 of the CGST Act, 2017, on salaries including allowances paid to expats amounting to Rs 3,72,82,15,786 and penalty amounting to Rs 39,90,60,000 has been imposed.

"Demand Order under Section 74 of the CGST Act, 2017, on account of disallowance of GST credit amounting to Rs 1,09,86,333 and penalty amounting to Rs 10,98,633 has been imposed. Demand Order under Section 73 of the HGST Act, 2017, wherein GST credit amounting to Rs 12,94,84,016 has been disallowed and penalty amounting to Rs 1,29,48,401 has been imposed," HUL said.

The disclosure regarding the orders passed by Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Tax Officer, Bengaluru, Additional Commissioner, Central Tax and Central Excise, Kochi Commissionerate, Joint Commissioner, CGST and Central Excise, Mumbai East Commissionerate and Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Guwahati, respectively.

