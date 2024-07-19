IndiGo, SpiceJet shares fall up to 5% from day's high on Microsoft global outage

Shares of Indian airline companies were tumbled about 5 per cent during the trading session on Friday as their check-in systems were down across the country in a major technical glitch. The reports of an outage in Microsoft services on Downdetector flooded from throughout the world.



Amid the global outage, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) dropped about 4 per cent to Rs 4,251 on Friday, from days high at Rs 4,415. The total market capitalization of the company slipped below Rs 1.65 lakh crore mark. The stock has crashed nearly 8 per cent in the last 10 days.









As our systems are impacted by an ongoing issue with Microsoft Azure, we are experiencing high volumes at contact centre. Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024

SpiceJet crashed nearly 5 per cent to Rs 55.50 on Friday from its day's high at Rs 58.27, with its total market capitalization slipping below Rs 4,500 crore. Defunct airlines Jet Airways (India) Ltd also cracked 5 per cent to 40.53 from Rs 42.47 during the session, with a total valuation below Rs 500 crore.



#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. We… — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024

Microsoft is investigating the issue which has impacted users ability to access various Microsoft365 apps and services. According to media reports, airlines are working with Microsoft to solve this issue as soon as possible. Govt takes cognisance of Microsoft outage as senior officials of DoT and MeITY speaking to Microsoft to resolve the outage, said the sources.



GoNow (IndiGo) said the check-in system has been facing a global outage since 10:45 AM. Delhi Airport sources said there is no major impact on flight services at Terminal-3 but a slight impact is visible in Terminal-2.



Troubled carrier SpiceJet Ltd also issued a statement updating on the disruption in flight services. "We're currently facing a technical issue in providing updates on flight disruptions. Our team is actively working to resolve this issue. We regret for any inconvenience caused and will update you once the issue is resolved. Thank you for your patience and co-operation," it said.