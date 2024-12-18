Inox Wind shares in focus today on fresh order win 

Shares of Inox Wind Ltd (IWL) are in focus today after the firm said it has won a 60 MW order from Serentica Renewables

(Serentica), a leading C&I focused renewable energy company in India. The order is for the supply of 3 MW class turbines to be delivered within H1 CY25. The multibagger stock fell 1.38% to Rs 192.60 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 195.30 on BSE. Market cap of Inox Wind slipped to Rs 26,111 crore on BSE.

Total 1.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.77 crore on BSE.

The stock has gained 32.55% in six months and risen 47.15% in 2024. The multibagger stock has climbed 88% in a year and gained 583% in two years.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility in a year. The multibagger green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day , 50 day, the 100 day and higher than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Additionally, Inox Wind will provide multi-year post commissioning operations & maintenance (O&M) services for these WTGs, which will be erected at the hybrid renewable energy project site being developed by Serentica in Karnataka. The

power generated from this project will be supplied to Serentica’s partners, including the Vedanta Group.

Kailash Tarachandani, Group CEO, Inox Wind Ltd said, "We are extremely pleased to establish our relationship with Serentica with this 60 MW equipment supply order. As India’s commercial & industrial (C&I) players accelerate their transition to green energy, we believe our tailored products and solutions for the wind projects will be one of the important catalysts driving this move. Serentica’s large scale renewable project plans, combined with Inox Wind’s expertise in wind projects, makes a perfect combination to take this mutually beneficial partnership to the next level going ahead.”

Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonization platform that looks to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy. The company is focused on industrial decarbonization, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segment.

Inox Wind is an India-based integrated wind energy solutions provider. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of wind turbine generators (WTGs). It also provides erection, procurement and commissioning (EPC), operations and maintenance (O&M) and common infrastructure facilities services for WTGs and wind farm development services.