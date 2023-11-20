Integra Essentia shares jump 10% on order win; stock up 55% in 3 months

Shares of Integra Essentia Ltd surged during the trading session on Monday after the company announced an order win from Sarveshwar Foods Ltd and its material subsidiary. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Friday.



Integra Essentia announced that its agro-business arm has bagged advance orders amounting more than Rs 15 crore from one of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd, and its material subsidiary Himalayan Bio Organic Foods. Both the entities are a part of Jammu-based Sarveshwar Group.



The company has nurtured a long-term understanding with most of its customers and is eying to supply agro-products worth about Rs 90 crore per year to the Sarveshwar Group which is an USFDA certified company besides having various organic certifications for its products, it said in the exchange filing.



Following the announcement, shares of Integra Essentia surged about 10 per cent to Rs 8.04 on Monday, barely shy of its upper circuit limit at Rs 8.05 apiece. The company was commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 400 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 7.32 in the previous trading session.



Shares of Integra Essentia have gained about 20 per cent in the last one week, while the stock has gained 55 per cent in the last three-month period. However, the stock has rallied about 60 per cent from its 52-week low at Rs 5.10 hit in late August 2023.



The company reported about 250 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the net profit at Rs 7.52 crore with a PAT margin of 10.07 per cent for the quarter ended on September 30, 2023. Revenue from operations surged 17 per cent YoY to Rs 66.90 crore with an EBITDA surging 420 per cent to Rs 11 crore for the quarter.



Integra Essentia is a company engaged in business of life essentials, including food (agro products), clothing (textiles and garments), infrastructure (materials and services for construction and infrastructure development) and energy (materials, products and services for the renewable energy equipment and projects) and more.

