Sika Interplant Systems shares ex-split: Mutlibagger stock Sika Interplant Systems Ltd is showing up to 80 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. The company had announced to issue bonuses for the eligible shareholders in 1:5 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in their stock price.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth settled at Rs 2,472 on Thursday and opened at Rs 510 on Wednesday, post the adjustment of 1:5 split. It is possible that trading apps of certain brokerages might be showing the unadjusted share price for yesterday and, thus, suggesting a 75-80 per cent-odd fall on the counter.



Post adjustment of bonus issue, shares of Sika Interplant Systems surged more than 19 per cent to Rs 590 on Monday, with its total market capitalization nearing Rs 1,250 crore mark. The stock has tumbled nearly 20 per cent from its adjusted 52-week high at Rs 709.60, hit on June, 2024. However, the stock is still up over 140 per cent from its adjusted 52-week low at Rs 223.38 hit in March 2024 2025.



Sika Interplant Systems had announced sub-division of its equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares with face value of Rs 2 each, fixing Monday, March 17 as the record date to determine the eligibility for the same. The company announced The company board had approved the issue of bonus shares on February 19, 2025.



Shares of Sika Interplant Systems have rallied nearly 1,900 per cent in the last five years from Rs 26.21 levels. The stock has surged nearly 120 per cent in the last one year, while it is slightly up in the last three months. However, it has been trading with mild cuts in the last six months.



Sika Interplant Systems reported a 51.06 per cent rise on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 7.14 crore in the December 2024 period, driven by higher demand and improved operational performance. The company's Ebita for the quarter came in at Rs 9.14 crore, up 37.24 per cent YoY. Its revenue increased 46.11 per cent YoY to Rs 37.98 crore for the quarter under review.



BSE-listed Sika Interplant Systems is an engineering driven company focused on providing products, systems and services to Aerospace, Defence & Space and Automotive sectors in India. Its parent company Ultraweld Engineers was founded in 1960.