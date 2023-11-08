Jaiprakash Power, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Orient Green shares see high volumes on NSE

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), YES Bank Ltd, Orient Green Power Company Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd topped volume chart on NSE in Wednesday's session. Private lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd, online food delivery platform Zomato Ltd, tyre manufacturer Apollo Tyres and oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) led the turnover chart, data on most-active stocks suggest.

JP Power led the volume chart, with 21,32,01,274 shares worth Rs 298 crore changing hands. The stock fell 2.11 per cent to Rs 13.90, ahead of its September quarter results. The company board would declare Q2 results on November 10.

YES Bank shares were trading 2.68 per cent higher at Rs 17.25, as Rs 316 crore worth 18,35,91,294 YES shares changed hands on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd fell 1.08 per cent to Rs 13.70. A total of 8,63,63,743 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 120 crore changed hands.

Reliance Power slipped 0.72 per cent to Rs 20.55, as 7,58,91,151 company shares worth Rs 758.91 crore changed hands. Suzlon Energy shares climbed 4.28 per cent to Rs 38.95. A total 4,78,74,910 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 184.07 crore changed hands so far. Orient Green shares advanced 4.08 per cent to Rs 16.60, as 4,62,60,062 company shares worth Rs 76 crore changed hands. The stock gained as the company board approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary in the name as may be approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, government of India "to develop renewable energy assets and engage in the business of generation and sale of renewable energy."

IOC added 0.86 per cent to Rs 104.95, as 4,39,10,786 shares worth Rs 462.46 crore changed hands. IRFC, RattanIndia Power, Zomato and Easy Trip Planners gained 2-4 per cent amid high volumes.

HDFC Bank topped the turnover chart on BSE. The most-valued lender on Dalal Street saw a turnover of Rs 873 crore. It was followed by ICICI Bank that recorded a turnover of Rs 587.48 crore so far. Zomato (Rs 512 crore), Apollo Tyres (Rs 491 crore), IOC (Rs 484 crore), Trent (Rs 471 crore) and Prince Pipes (Rs 468.92 crore) also witnessed high turnover today.

