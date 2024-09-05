Krystal Integrated Services shares rise 5% after order win; check latest target prices

Shares of Krystal Integrated Services Ltd rose during Thursday's trading session after the company announced to secure an order from Thane Municipal Corporation. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing during the session.

"Krystal Integrated Services has secured a pivotal contract with Thane Municipal Corporation valued at INR 71.4 crore. This contract, to provide waste management services in the Mumbra region, will continue through July 2026, with annual renewal options, underscoring a significant expansion into sustainable services," said the company in the exchange filing.

Following the announcement, shares of Krystal Integrated Services rose 4.79 per cent to Rs 858.35 during the trading session Thursday, commanding a total market capitalization close to Rs 1,200 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 819.10 in the previous session on Wednesday.

Krystal Integrated Services is a company that provides facilities management services. They offer a wide range of services such as housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, gardening, mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, waste management, pest control, façade cleaning, and other services such as production support, warehouse management, and airport management.

The company was listed in March 2024 as company raised a little more than 300 crore via IPO, by selling its shares for Rs 715 apeice. The stock surged to Rs 1,023.75 in April 2024 but currently it is 20 per cent above its IPO price. It has corrected 16 per cent from its highs.

Krystal is the fastest-growing player in the IFMS industry, offering a diverse range of services, including IFMS, private security, staffing, and catering. Krystal’s strategic focus on key sectors through government contracts, exceptional service portfolio and robust leadership, cementing its role as a dominant market player," said Monarch Networth Capital with a 'buy' rating.

"With a revenue CAGR of 30 per cent from FY 21-24, Krystal surpasses its peers, driven by its ability to deliver bundled and customized solutions, supported by strong management. This impressive growth is further highlighted by a 50 per cent Ebitda CAGR, reflecting the company’s operational strength. It could explore opportunities in the B2C segment," it added with a target price of Rs 1,230 .

Krystal is a leading integrated facilities management services company in India, specializing in diverse sectors such as healthcare, education, public administration, airports, railways and metro infrastructure, and retail. With 77.6 per cent of its revenue sourced from government contracts, Krystal stands as a strong player in the industry, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

"Management anticipates that the IFMS, Staffing, and Security services segment to grow 1.2–5 times faster than the industry average from FY23 to FY26E, with significant growth potential in the catering segment. Notably, it has achieved an 19 per cent revenue CAGR over the past decade, driven by strong industry tailwinds, new contracts, and high-quality service offerings," it said, it with a target price of Rs 1,369 and a 'buy' rating.