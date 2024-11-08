LT Foods, JSL, Saregama among 7 stocks that can rally up to 100%; do you own any?

Select buzzing stocks including Polyplex Corporation, LT Foods, Jindal Stainless, Paradeep Phosphates, Saregama India, MAS Financial Services and Ramkrishna Forgings have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies.



The host of domestic brokerages including Monarch Networth Capital, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, AC Agarwal Share Brokers, Nuvama Institutional Equities, Equirus Securities and B&K Securities. All of these stocks have 'buy' or 'long' ratings with an upside potential of up to 100 per cent. Here's what brokerage said on these stocks:

B&K Securities on Ramkrishna Forgings

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,227 | Upside Potential: 28%

Despite a higher exposure towards cyclical CV segment, we believe Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd is poised to benefit from continued business diversification into multiple segments and consistent debt repayment helping in deleveraging the balance sheet. Product diversification, forward integration and various metal foaming processes will open significant growth opportunities, said B&K Securities.



"We believe that diversification reduces earnings volatility and supports rerating. Our estimates indicate RoCE of 20 per cent and a net cash balance sheet by FY27. The stock is trading at 21.1 times FY27E standalone earnings. We initiate Buy with a SOTP based target price of Rs 1,227, valuing the standalone business," it said.



Equirus Securities on MAS Financial Services

Rating: LONG | Target Price: Rs 401 | Upside Potential: 34%

MAS Financial Services Ltd is a first-generation promoter-led MSME lender focusing on low-income/middle-income group customers. It boasts of a solid track record in loan growth and profits with a 25.4 per cent and 21.4 per cent CAGR over FY21-1QFY25. Asset quality across economic/business cycles has been stellar with consistency and conservatism, said Equirus Securities.



"With a huge opportunity in MSME lending and MAS Financial diversified portfolio, we forecast a 25 per cent and 24 per cent AUM and PAT CAGR over FY24-FY27E, with FY26E RoA and RoE at 3 and 14 per cent. We believe MAS has the perfect elements of a top-quartile NBFC. Initiate coverage with 'Long' and a September 2025 target price of Rs 401 at 2.2 times," it said.



Nuvama Institutional Equities on Saregama India

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 635 | Upside Potential: 25%

Saregama India Ltd (SIL) is an RPSG group company and is the largest IP player, oldest music label and youngest film studio in India. Growth pitch is just right given its montage of revenue streams—music licensing, video, artist management and live events, not to mention synergistic partnerships and ubiquitous reach, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.



"SIL’s aspiration to scale up music licensing is in harmony with the times; we forecast its FY25–27 revenue, Ebitda and PAT would increase at a CAGR of 21-25 per cent. SIL has an overarching objective of monetising its IP portfolio for years and hence plans to invest INR10bn in content over FY25–27E. We are initiating coverage on SIL at 'buy' with a target of Rs 635," it added.



AC Agarwal Share Brokers on Paradeep Phosphates

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,464 | Upside Potential: 34%

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd is India’s second-largest private phosphatic fertilizer manufacturer, with an annual production capacity of 3.0 million metric tonnes (MMTPA). In 2002, GoI divested nearly 80 per cent of its stake to Zuari Maroc Phosphates, a joint venture between Zuari Group and Morocco's OCP Group, said AC Agarwal Share Brokers.



"The stock P/E is expected to rerate to 19 times FY26 PE, driven by steady earnings growth supported by strategic expansions, improved operational efficiencies, and backward integration initiatives that enhance cost control. We recommend 'buy' on Paradeep Phosphates, targeting Rs 151, based on its solid growth outlook, enhanced cost structure, and strategic market positioning," it said.



Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers on Jindal Stainless

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 870 | Upside Potential: 22%

India’s largest and most diversified stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless Ltd is the eighth largest globally, excluding China, the fifth largest. It offers 360o comprehensive products used in automobiles, construction, consumer durables, infrastructure, railways, transportation and new-age sectors, said Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers in the IC report on the stock.



"In the last few years, it undertook strategic acquisitions, enhancing its raw material integration and downstream value-added product (VAP) capacities. Besides, it has a three-pronged strategy, expected to increase its consolidated capacity 40 per cent by FY27, from 3 million tonnes to 4.2 million tonnes," it added with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 870.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services on LT Foods

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,464 | Upside Potential: 34%

Over the last five years, L T Foods Ltd rerated from 8 times P/E to 21 times in FY25, fueled by strong cash flow generation, consistent performance due to product and geographical diversification, and improved RoE/RoCE, said Motilal Oswal. Transitioning from a commodity to an FMCG model, these factors position LT Foods nearer to its FMCG peer valuation, it said.



"LT Foods has achieved an impressive 17 per cent CAGR in international revenue over FY19-24. Its strategic expansion in the US and Europe drives growth, while the Middle East has rebounded with a remarkable 26 per cent surge in FY24. We initiate coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 520, based on 18 times FY27E P/E," it added.



Monarch Networth Capital on Polyplex Corporation

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,464 | Upside Potential: 100%

Polyplex Corporation Ltd is a leading BOPET film producer with a global footprint and a wide range of polymeric films across various substrates including BOPET, BOPP, CPP, Blown PP/PE, PPC is set to benefit from the rising commodity spreads. Its growth prospects are further bolstered with the increasing share of the margin accretive value-added/D-PAC sales, said Monarch Networth.



"This coupled with strategic acquisition by - Al Ghurair group in Nov 2023 as the promoter brings in synergies given its global positioning and product offering. The combined entity is set to become one of the largest players in the entire packaging space, offering immense growth potential. We initiate coverage with a 'buy' and a target price of Rs 2,464," it added.