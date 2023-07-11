Minda Corp shares hit record high on Rs 750-crore order

Shares of Minda Corporation Ltd hit their record high today after the automotive component firm received an order worth Rs 750 crore from a leading OEM to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles (EVs). Minda Corporation stock rose 5.57% to Rs 307.75 against the previous close of Rs 291.50 on BSE. The stock ended 3.58% higher at Rs 301.95 on BSE. Minda Corporation stock has gained 47.18% this year and risen 39% in a year.

The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 187 on March 28, 2023. A total of 2.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.65 crore on BSE. The market cap of the company rose to Rs 7219 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Minda Corporation stands at 54.8, signaling it's trading neither in oversold nor in the overbought zone. Minda Corporation stock has a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating low volatility during the period. The stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The company said “Lifetime value of the order is Rs 750 crore. This big order win underscores company's commitment towards sustainable mobility and enhances its range of EV offerings.”

Aakash Minda, Executive Director said, “This prestigious order is a testament to Spark Minda’s robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer centricity. This milestone underlines our commitment towards promoting sustainable mobility and our ability to adapt to the evolving demands of the global automotive industry”

Minda Corporation is one of the leading automotive component manufacturing companies in India with a pan-India presence and significant international footprint. The company was incorporated in 1985. Minda Corporation is the flagship company of Spark Minda, which was part of the erstwhile Minda Group. The company has a diversified product portfolio that encompasses Mechatronics; Information and Connected Systems, Plastic and Interiors, Electronic Manufacturing Excellence and Spark Minda Green Mobility for auto OEMs.

