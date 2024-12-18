Mobikwik shares list at 59% premium; How Vishal Mega Mart & Sai Life fared on debut?

Shares of One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart and Sai Life Sciences made their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday. All three issues were open for bidding between December 11-13, cumulatively raising Rs 11,615 crore via primary market. These issues had received a strong response from the investors.



Shares of One Mobikwik Systems were listed at Rs 442.25 on BSE, premium of 58.51 per cent over the issue price of Rs 279. Similarly, it kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 57.71 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 440 on NSE.

The listing of One Mobikwik Systems has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of One Mobikwik Systems were commanding a grey market premium of 160 apiece suggesting a listing pop of close to 55-57 per cent for the investors. However, the grey market premium corrected marginally amid the rising volatility.



The IPO of Gurugram-based One Mobikwik Systems offered its shares in the price band of Rs 265-279 per share with a lot size of 53 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 572 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2,05,01,792 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a whopping 119.38 times.



Vishal Mega Mart

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart was listed at Rs 110 on BSE, premium of 41.03 per cent over the issue price of Rs 78. Similarly, the hypermarket retail chain kicked off its maiden trading session with a premium of 33.33 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 104 on NSE.



The listing of Vishal Mega Mart has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of Vishal Mega Mart were commanding a grey market premium of 22 apiece suggesting a listing pop of close to 28 per cent for the investors. Interestingly, the grey market premium improved for the company ahead of debut.



The IPO of Gurugram-based Vishal Mega Mart was sold in the price band of Rs 74-78 per share with a lot size of 190 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 8,000 crore via IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,02,56,41,025 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a solid 27.28 times, fetching bids worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore.



Sai Life Sciences

Shares of Sai Life Sciences were listed with a premium of 20.22 per cent at Rs 660 on BSE over the issue price of Rs 522. Similarly, the pharmaceuticals kicked off its maiden trading session at Rs 650 on NSE, with a premium of 18.40 per cent over the given issue price.



The listing of Sai Life Sciences has been on the expected lines. Ahead of its debut, shares of Sai Life Sciences were commanding a grey market premium of 70-72 apiece suggesting a listing pop of close to 13 per cent for the investors. The GMP for the counter stood at Rs 60-62 a day earlier.



The IPO of Sai Life Sciences offered its shares in the price band of Rs 522-549 per share with a lot size of 27 shares. The Hyderabad-based company raised a total of Rs 3,042.62 crore via IPO, which was included a fresh share sale of Rs 950 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,81,16,934 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed a 10.26 times.