IPO flurry on Dalal Street: 8 IPOs set to open this week to raise Rs 6,500 crore

It is raining IPOs at Dalal Street with as many as 8 issues queued up to launch their primary stake sales this week to raise about Rs 6,500 crore. This new spree of IPOs will add more feathers to the hat for the year 2024, which has already turned into a historic one in the Indian primary market history.

The primary offerings of Transrail Lighting, DAM Capital Advisors, Mamata Machinery, Sanathan Textiles and Concord Enviro Systems shall open for bidding on Thursday, December 19 and shall close on Monday, December 23. On the other hand, IPOs of Ventive Hospitality, Carraro India andSenores Pharmaceuticals shall kick-off on Friday, December 20 and close on Tuesday, December 24.



Transrail Lighting is offering its shares in the range of Rs 410-432 apeice, for which investors can make bids for a minimum of 34 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The engineering and construction company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 838.91 crore inclduing a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and offer for sale of up to 1,01,60,000 equity shares.



DAM Capital Advisors will also launch its 840.24 crore IPO, which is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,96,90,900 equity shares. The investment banking and financial services company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 269-283 apiece, with a lot size of 53 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.



Smallest issue opening on Thursday, Mamata Machinery's Rs 179.39 crore IPO is also an entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) issue, which shall be sold in the range of Rs 230-243 apeice. The Ahmedabad based manufacturing solutions provider has fixed the lot size at 61 equity shares and its multiples.



Sanathan Textiles and Concord Enviro Systems are next two IPOs, raising Rs 550 crore and Rs 500.33 crore, respectively. The former one is offering its shares in the range of Rs 305-321 with a lot size of 46 shares, which include a fresh share sale of Rs 400 crore and OFS of Rs 150 crore. The latter one's price band is fixed at Rs 665-701 apiece, with a lot size of 21 shares for a fresh issue of Rs 175 corre and OFS of 46.40 lakh shares.



Following them, IPOs of Ventive Hospitality, Carraro India and Senores Pharmaceuticals shall open for bidding on Friday, December 20. The three IPOs will close for bidding on Tuesday, December 24. Senores Pharmaceuticals is yet to announce its price band and issue size, while the details for other two issues is out.



Ventive Hospitality is raising a total of Rs 1,600 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh share sale of Rs 2,48,83,358 apiece. The price band for the issue is fixed at Rs 610-643 apiece with a lot size of 23 shares. Carraro India's Rs 1,250 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale sale of up 1,77,55,680 equity shares sold in the range of Rs 668-704 apiece with a lot size of 21 shares.