Rs 10 to 61: This electronic stock turned into a multibagger in three years 

Shares of Moschip Technologies Ltd have delivered multibagger returns in the last three years. The smallcap stock, which closed at Rs 10.51 on May 29, 2020 ended at Rs 61.08 on the BSE today (May 30, 2023). An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in the shares of Moschip Technologies three years ago would have turned into Rs 5.81 lakh today. In comparison, Sensex has risen 94.2 per cent during the period.

Moschip Technologies stock closed 0.89% lower at Rs 61.08 against the previous close of Rs 61.63 on BSE. The stock opened flat at Rs 61.98 on BSE today. Moschip Technologies stock has fallen after two days of gain. The electronics stock has climbed 8.2% in one year but slipped 10.77% since the beginning of this year. The stock has zoomed 481.16% in the last three years, delivering multibagger returns for shareholders. Total 1.52 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 93.11 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1017.39 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 44.7, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Moschip Technologies shares have a beta of 0.7, indicating low volatility in a year. Moschip Technologies shares stand lower than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The firm reported a 43.89% rise in revenue to Rs 53.83 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 37.41 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Net profit rose 50.50% to Rs 1.52 crore in Q4 against Rs 1.01 crore in the March 2022 quarter. EBITDA rose 21.38% to Rs 7.45 crore in Q4 against Rs 6.14 crore in the March quarter of 2022.

On an annual basis, net profit fell 4.19% to Rs 6.18 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 against Rs 6.45 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Revenue climbed 34.35% to Rs 198.36 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 147.64 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. EBITDA zoomed 14.58% to Rs 26.32 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 22.97 crore in the March 2022 fiscal.

Moschip Technologies is a semiconductor and Internet of things/everything (IoT/E)-focused company. The company specialises in product design and development services ranging from chip design to systems development. Its segments include semiconductor and embedded.

