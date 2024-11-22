Multibagger power stock ends 5% higher on Rs 10,000-crore MoU in Rajasthan 

Shares of Insolation Energy ended 5% higher on Friday after the power generation firm said its subsidiary has inked a MoU worth Rs 10,000 crore in Rajasthan. Insolation Energy shares ended 4.61% higher at Rs 4265 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8884.85 crore. A total of 0.36 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.15 crore. Insolation Energy stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 595.15 on November 30, 2023 and rose to record high of Rs 4750 on November 8, 2024.

Related Articles

The multibagger stock has gained 438% in 2024 and risen 539% in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Insolation Energy stock stands at 53.5, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Insolation Energy shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Insolation Green Energy Private Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Insolation Energy Limited Signs an Memorandum of Understanding in Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024 for Rs. 10,000 Crores for Solar Power Generation (IPP), Components Manufacturing, EPC Projects and Parks in Rajasthan by 2030," said Insolation Energy.

Insolation Energy is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Solar Panels in the brand name of INA. It is involved in the business of manufacturing solar panels and modules of high efficiency of various sizes. The company's 200 MW (Rated Installed Capacity) SPV Module manufacturing unit is located at Jaipur, spread over more than 60,000 Sq. ft area with the latest machinery.