Multibagger stock recovers after 10 sessions of losses; zooms 17% in early trade

Shares of Filatex India zoomed over 17% in early trade amid a rally in the broader market today. Filatex India stock touched an intraday high of Rs 38.01, rising 17.46% against the previous close of Rs 32.36 on BSE. Total 0.81 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 29.09 lakh. The stock has gained after 10 sessions of consecutive fall.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,674 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.20 on April 12, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 31.60 on March 31, 2023. The stock has gained 260% in last three years and doubled in five years.

Earlier, the Filatex India stock opened flat at Rs 32.65 today.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Filatex India stands at 19.5, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Filatex India stock has a one-year beta of 0.8, indicating low volatility during the period. Filatex India stock is trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit crashed 89.11% to Rs 2.74 crore against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter. Sales fell 8% to 1070 cr in Q3 against Rs 1163.42 crore during the quarter ended September 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the firm reported a 97.21% fall to Rs 2.74 crore against Rs 98.25 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales fell 0.36% to Rs 1070 crore in Q3 against Rs 1074 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

Filatex India Limited is among leading manufacturers of Polyester Filament Yarn in India. The company manufactures polyester and polypropylene multifilament yarn, and polyester chips. The company’s segments include manufacture and trading of synthetic yarn and textiles. It also manufactures various types of synthetic yarns, which include polyester partially oriented yarns (POY), polyester filament yarns, fully drawn yarns (FDY), drawn textured yarn (DTY), air textured yarn (ATY), polypropylene yarn (PPY) and narrow woven fabrics (NWF).

