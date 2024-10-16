Prakash Pipes, 20 Microns shares rise up to 9% in early deals, here's why 

Shares of Prakash Pipes and 20 Microns rose up to 9% in early deals today after name of ace investor Dolly Khanna appeared as a public shareholder in the shareholding data for the quarter ended September 2024. Dolly Khanna held 3.79% stake or 9.06 lakh shares in Prakash Pipes at the end of the September quarter. Similarly, her name appeared as a public shareholder with 1.29% stake or 4.54 lakh shares at the end of the last quarter.

In reaction, shares of Prakash Pipes rose 8.86% to Rs 8.86% to Rs 587 against the previous close of Rs 539.20 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1375.54 crore. Total 4632 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.38 lakh.

The multibagger stock has risen 258 per cent in three years and gained 236 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 311.25 on March 14, 2024 and rose to a record high of Rs 667.90 on September 5, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Prakash Pipes stands at 38.2, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Prakash Pipes is engaged in engaged primarily in the business of manufacturing of PVC pipes & fittings and flexible packaging.

Similarly, shares of 20 Microns were stuck in the upper circuit of 5% at Rs 282.30 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 996.14 crore. Total 0.19 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 54.44 lakh.

The multibagger stock has risen 199 per cent in two years and gained 350 per cent in three years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 130.50 on October 25, 2024 and rose to a record high of Rs 346.70 on August 22, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of 20 Microns stands at 35.1, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

20 Microns is engaged in Business of Manufacturing and selling of Industrial Micronised Minerals and Speciality Chemicals.

