Q3FY25: These companies posted over 100% jump in profit, sales - should you invest? 

As the December quarter earnings season nears its final stretch, more than 40 companies have delivered stellar performances, posting more than 100% growth in gross sales and net profit in Q3FY25 when India Inc struggled with rising inflation and global uncertainties.

Financial results till February 4 showed that Waaree Energies, listed on bourses in October 2024, is the biggest player on the list in terms of net profit. The company posted a 296% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.69 crore for the quarter ended December 2024. On the other hand, gross sales of the company jumped 117% to Rs 3,457 crore during the quarter under review.

Premier Energies and Godrej Properties stood next on the list. Where the former posted 140% and 490% jump in gross sales and net profit, respectively in Q3FY25, the latter reported 193% and 161% growth in the top line and bottom line for the quarter ended December 2024.

Commenting on the performance, Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties in a release said, “The third quarter of financial year 2025 was the 6th consecutive quarter of more than Rs 5,000 crore bookings underlying the sectoral tailwinds for the residential real estate sector in India. With a robust launch pipeline, strong balance sheet, and resilient demand, we are on track to surpass our bookings guidance of Rs 27,000 cores in FY25 while also achieving our highest-ever cash collections, deliveries, earnings and operating cash flow.”

ICICI Securities on February 5 also upgraded Godrej Properties from ‘Sell’ to ‘Hold’ with a target price of Rs 2,482. Shares of the company traded at Rs 2,371 in the morning trade on Wednesday.

DAM Capital Advisors, Refex Industries, Arvind Smartspaces, Tanfac Industries, Manorama Industries, GeeCee Ventures, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Frog Cellsat, Vintage Coffee & Beverages, and Sky Gold also posted more than 100% growth in their net profit and gross sales in Q3FY25.

Mangesh Chauhan, Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Sky Gold said, “As we progress through FY25, our focus remains on increasing capacity utilisation at our Navi Mumbai facility, strengthening our mid-management and regional sales teams, and optimising financials through gold metal loans. These measures, combined with investments in IT, automation, and ERP systems, position us to achieve our long-term revenue target of Rs 6,300 crore by FY27 and expand our production capacity to 1,050 kg per month within the next three years.”

Sky Gold is a Mumbai-based jewellery company specialising in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of gold jewellery.

With an increase of more than 100% in consolidated gross sales and net profit, Kore Digital, Jyoti Structures, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Tiger Logistics (India), Servotech Renewable Power System, Marsons, Harshil Agrotech, Mehai Technology and Murae Organisor stood among other companies on the list.

Data further highlighted that Lotus Chocolate Company, Confidence Futuristic Energetech, Shah Metacorp, MRP Agro, Julien Agro Infratech, Yuvraaj Hygiene Product, Fervent Synergies, GACM Technologies, Sarthak Industries, BCC Fuba India, Excel Realty N Infra, Osiajee Texfab, Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India), Bridge Securities, Onesource Industries And Ventures, Jindal Capital, Rajnish Retail, Beryl Securities, Sarda Proteins, SW Investments, and Mayur Floorings also posted more than 100% jump in gross sales and net profit in Q3FY25.