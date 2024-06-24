Route Mobile shares extend gains, zoom 14% today; here's why

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd continued their upward move for the second straight session in Monday's trade. The stock today surged 14.27 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,747.45 over its previous close of Rs 1,529.20.

The sharp uptick came after the company announced that it has enabled WhatsApp-based ticketing for Nagpur, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi Metro(s), becoming the largest enabler for such services in India.

"Route Mobile has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions Private Limited (Billeasy) and enabled WhatsApp-based ticket booking for Pune, Hyderabad, and Nagpur metros in addition to Delhi," it stated in an exchange filing.

"More than 75 lakh commuters use these metros every day. To purchase tickets, they need to visit the official WhatsApp account of the respective metro, choose the stations, make the payment, and receive tickets directly from the WhatsApp interface. They can also pay for the ticket right from WhatsApp," it added.

At present, 15 Indian cities have active Metro services and Route Mobile has already enabled this solution for four of them, making it the largest enabler in the domain.

"Route Mobile first launched this service for Delhi Metro in the second half of 2023. Now, they have enabled this service for three additional cities – Nagpur, Pune & Hyderabad through a partnership with integration partner Billeasy, who have been pioneers of this solution since 2020," the exchange filing further read.

To use this service, one has to chat with the official WhatsApp account of the metro, follow the simple instructions like selecting 'from' and 'to' stations and number of tickets and make the payment via their preferred payment method (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards).

Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets as a WhatsApp message in the form of a link that will open the QR ticket which they can present at the time of entering the station and complete their journey.

To experience these ticketing solutions, you can click on the link or ping on the WhatsApp number given below:

* Maha Metro Nagpur: Send a 'Hi' to this number or simply click! (+918624888568)

* Maha Metro Pune: Send a 'Hi' to this number or simply click! (+919420101990)

* L&T Hyderabad Metro: Send a 'Hi' to this number or simply click! (+918341146468)

* Delhi Metro: Send a 'Hi' to this number or simply click! (+91965085580)

Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO of Route Mobile, said, "By enabling ticket booking on WhatsApp for four major cities, we have become one of the largest enablers in this space. This is also a testament to our innovative mindset and ability to solve complex problems with technology."

Route Mobile is a partner of Meta (formerly Facebook) and works very closely with them to adopt and deploy new features on its platform.