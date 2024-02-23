scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hit record high for second straight session; here’s why

Feedback

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hit record high for second straight session; here’s why

Salzer Electronics stock gained 8.68% or Rs 52.95 to a fresh high of Rs 662.90 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,130.83 crore on BSE.

Salzer Electronics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Salzer Electronics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.
SUMMARY
  • Ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 1% stake or 1,74,500 shares in the capital goods engineering company at the end of December 2023 quarter.
  • The Salzer Electronics stock hit a record high of Rs 580.35 in the previous session.
  • The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 236 on March 28, 2023. It has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility during the period.

Shares of Salzer Electronics Ltd hit record for the second straight session on Friday after the firm said that it was establishing a smart meter manufacturing business in Coimbatore. Ace investor Dolly Khanna owned 1% stake or 1,74,500 shares in the capital goods engineering company at the end of December 2023 quarter.

Salzer Electronics stock gained 8.68% or Rs 52.95 to a fresh high of Rs 662.90 on BSE. The Salzer Electronics stock hit a record high of Rs 580.35 in the previous session.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1,130.83 crore on BSE. Total 0.81 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.18 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 236 on March 28, 2023. It has a one-year beta of 0.3, indicating very low volatility during the period.

The new smart meter manufacturing plant will have an annual production capacity of 4 million smart energy meters, which will be increased to 10 million smart energy meters in Phase Two. This facility will provide employment to approximately 1000 people at its full capacity, said the firm.

Commenting on this development, Rajesh Doraiswamy, Joint Managing Director, Salzer Electronics said: "We have already received BIS certification for our Single Phase Smart Energy meter. The first batch of smart meters is expected to roll out in Q1 FY25, from the new facility. This investment will provide the company with a competitive edge in the market, protect its intellectual property, and generate substantial revenue, thereby contributing to the company's future success."

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Salzer Electronics stock stands at 77.8, signaling the stock is trading in the overbought zone. Salzer Electronics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Also read: Hot stocks on February 23: Indian Hotels, IREDA, YES Bank, Vodafone Idea, Data Patterns and more

Also read: Stock recommendations by analyst for February 23: Midhani, L&T and Nestle

Also read: RIIL shares soar 11% to trade near one-year high level; here's what analysts say

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 23, 2024, 2:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Salzer Electronics Ltd
Salzer Electronics Ltd