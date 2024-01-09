scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Sarveshwar Foods shares surge 5% on securing GI tag

Feedback

Sarveshwar Foods shares surge 5% on securing GI tag

Shares of Sarveshwar Foods rose over 5 per cent to Rs 6.30 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 620 crore.

Sarveshwar Foods is an ISO and USFDA certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of rice. Sarveshwar Foods is an ISO and USFDA certified company, engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of rice.
SUMMARY
  • Sarveshwar Foods rose 5% on Tuesday's trading session.
  • The company bagged a GI tag from the Indian Government.
  • The stock has surged more than 200% from its 52-week low.

Shares of Sarveshwar Foods Ltd surged during the trading session on Tuesday after the company was granted with geographical indication( GI) in Jammu & Kashmir for Basmati Rice by the Government of India. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Monday. Sarveshwar Foods has announced for being granted first 'geographical indication'( GI) tag in Jammu & Kashmir for Basmati Rice by Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), an undertaking of Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, it said in the exchange filing. "With this, Sarveshwar Foods limited became the first and only company based in Jammu and Kashmir region which has the GI tag for Basmati rice for export purposes," it added. "A product with GI Tag is recognised as a genuine and authentic product by the consumers in the international market." Following the announcement, shares of Sarveshwar Foods rose over 5 per cent to Rs 6.30 on Tuesday, commanding a total market capitalization of close to Rs 620 crore. The scrip had settled at Rs 5.99 in the previous trading session on Monday. The stock has surged more than 200 per cent from its 52-week lows. GI tag is awarded after thorough verification of records, quality of the product, their properties, origin, and procurement, processing procedure adopted by Sarveshwar Foods for its Basmati Rice, and henceforth entitles the company to affix GI Tag on its packaging for export, said the filing. Sarveshwar Foods is an ISO and USFDA certified company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading, processing, and marketing of branded and unbranded basmati and non-basmati rice in the domestic and international markets.

Also read: Hot stocks on January 9: YES Bank, Alok Textiles, Zee Entertainment, Capacite Infraprojects and more

Also read: Alok Industries shares up 45% in 3 sessions after Reliance funding; can this strong upmove sustain?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 09, 2024, 2:11 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd
Sarveshwar Foods Ltd