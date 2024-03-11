scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
SBI shares: Bernstein downgrades PSU bank, says time to look at private lenders

Feedback

SBI shares: Bernstein downgrades PSU bank, says time to look at private lenders

Bernstein sees the ere of PSBs superior earnings growth set to end soon.  PSBs earnings growth rates are set to moderate sharply and fall behind the private banks -- a reversal of the trend seen in the last two years.

SBI shares: Bernstein downgrades PSU bank, says time to look at private lenders SBI shares: Bernstein downgrades PSU bank, says time to look at private lenders

Foreign brokerage Bernstein said it was switching back to private banks, as it sees less promising trajectory for PSU banks, as they struggle with weaker deposit growth despite agressive pricing and much lower liquidity buffers, resulting in a weaker earnings growth against private lenders. This would be against the last three years where PSBs outshone private banks due to their superior earnings growth and narrowing of the growth gap.

Related Articles

Bernstein sees the ere of PSBs superior earnings growth set to end soon. PSBs earnings growth rates are set to moderate sharply and fall behind the private banks -- a reversal of the trend seen in the last two years. On the growth front, it expects PSBs loan growth to slow down compared to private players. The trend was visible in the December quarter.

Bernstein said the liquidity room is a lo lower than what LDR gap might suggest, given the higher investments as percentage of assets for PSBs are a result of higher deposits and cannot reduced to be on par with private players.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
State Bank of India
State Bank of India