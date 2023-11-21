Shreeji Translogistics shares zoom 9% in early trade; here’s why

Shares of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd zoomed 9% in early trade today after the firm said its board would consider the proposal for issuance of bonus shares on December 21, 2023. Shreeji Translogistics shares gained 8.89% to Rs 78 on BSE today against the previous close of Rs 71.63 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 398.34 crore. Total 1.92 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.45 crore.

Shreeji Translogistics stock has clocked multibagger returns of 693.26% in two years. The stock has delivered 1226% returns in three years. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 52.40 on June 6, 2023 and a 52 -week high of Rs 94.63 on December 7, 2022.

It has a one-year beta of 0.1, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 68.9, signaling it's trading in neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Shreeji Translogistics shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 21st December, 2023, inter alia, to transact the following business:

1. To consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares.

2. To consider increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company.

3. To consider seeking approval of the shareholders through Postal Ballot in respect of the above resolutions and to approve the draft Postal Ballot Notice.

Shreeji Translogistics Limited is an integrated national logistical solution provider. It is engaged in freight management, logistic solutions, and warehousing services. The company operates through four segments: transportation (road, rail, air, waterways); warehousing (container freight stations and inland container depots); freight forwarding, and value-added services. It caters to a range of logistical requirements from import-export container movement to bonded trucking movements.

