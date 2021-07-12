Stocks in news: Maruti Suzuki, Godrej Properties, Avenue Supermarts, HUL and more

Benchmark indices opened higher amid positive Asian markets today. Sensex was trading 248 points higher at 52,634 and Nifty rose 83 points to 15,774 in early trade. ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Bank and SBI were the top Sensex gainers rising up to 1.75%.

Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

BHEL: The company won an order for the supply of 12 steam generators from Nuclear Power Corporation of India. The order which is valued at Rs 1,405 crore was secured under NPCIL's Fleet Mode procurement programme. The steam generators will be manufactured at BHEL's Tiruchirapalli plant.

HUL: The FMCG major said it has launched its first 'Smart Fill' machine, an in-store vending model for its home care products to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic.

Delta Corp: The company reported consolidated loss at Rs 28.93 crore in Q1FY22 against loss of Rs 28.24 crore in Q1FY21. Revenue rose to Rs 75.87 crore in Q1 from Rs 48.34 crore YoY.

Avenue Supermarts: The owner of retail chain D-Mart reported a rise of 132% standalone net profit at Rs 115.13 crore in Q1 against net profit of Rs 50 crore in the year-ago period. Standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 per cent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

HCL Technologies: The IT company announced the inking of a five-year global agreement to provide digital transformation and managed services to US-based The Mosaic Company. As part of the agreement, HCL will manage and transform Mosaic's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to drive growth in the marketplace, the company said.

Equitas Holding: The promoter of Equitas Small Finance Bank said the Reserve Bank of India has allowed it to file for a scheme of amalgamation of the promoter entity with the bank.

HG Infra Engineering: The company reported March-quarter consolidated profit after tax at Rs 111 crore against profit of Rs 543.2 million a year ago. March-quarter consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1056 crore against Rs 634 crore a year ago.

Godrej Properties: The realty firm plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next couple of years to acquire and develop new projects as part of its target to achieve higher growth, executive chairman Pirojsha Godrej said.

Tata Motors: The auto firm said it has rolled out finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank. As part of this partnership, the auto major will provide the "Step Up" scheme where the customers can choose and buy from its range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

Maruti Suzuki: The firm has launched a new platform, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, for its ARENA and NEXA customers. Under the initiative, the digital platform will provide customers end-to-end online car financing solutions.